MLB Giants vs Diamondbacks Box Score

Giants 4, Diamondbacks 3 Diamondbacks ab r h rbi bb so avg Calhoun RF 2 1 0 0 2 2 .186 Marte 2B 4 1 0 0 0 1 .307 Walker 1B 3 0 1 1 0 1 .290 Peralta LF 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281 Locastro PR-LF 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Escobar 3B 4 0 2 1 0 0 .203 Rojas DH 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Ahmed SS 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Varsho CF 4 1 1 1 0 1 .156 Kelly C 4 0 1 0 0 0 .189 Totals 31 3 6 3 4 8 - Giants ab r h rbi bb so avg Slater DH 5 0 0 0 0 2 .315 Flores 2B 4 0 2 0 0 0 .299 Solano 2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 .328 Yastrzemski RF 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Longoria 3B 4 1 1 1 0 1 .294 Ruf LF 1 1 1 1 1 0 .255 Dickerson PH-LF 2 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Belt 1B 2 1 0 0 2 1 .333 Robertson SS 3 0 0 0 1 0 .375 Bart C 4 1 2 1 0 1 .271 Dubon CF 4 0 2 1 0 1 .295 Totals 33 4 9 4 4 8 - Diamondbacks 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 -- 3 6 0 Giants 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 X -- 4 9 0 Diamondbacks ip h r er bb so np era Bumgarner, L (0-4) 4.0 3 2 2 2 2 72 8.44 Mella 1.0 2 0 0 0 0 15 6.75 Mantiply 0.2 0 1 1 1 1 13 9.00 Lewicki 2.1 4 1 1 1 5 43 5.40 Giants ip h r er bb so np era Cahill 2.2 2 1 1 2 2 42 2.65 Baragar, W (4-1) 1.1 1 0 0 0 1 23 5.51 Coonrod 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 15 8.31 Garcia, H (0) 1.1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Gott, H (2) 0.2 1 1 1 0 0 9 10.97 Rogers, H (2) 0.2 1 1 1 2 0 21 6.30 Selman, H (0) 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.88 Watson, S (6) 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.75