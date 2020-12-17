MLB gives 1920-1948 Negro Leagues 'Major League' status

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Major League Baseball (MLB) is elevating the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 to "Major League" status, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said Wednesday, calling the move a correction of "a longtime oversight."

The records and statistics of the Negro Leagues will be incorporated into MLB history, a century after the leagues were formally introduced and in which Black players competed after being forced out of MLB competition due to racism and "Jim Crow" segregation laws. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Hugh Lawson)