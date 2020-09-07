MLB Red Sox vs Blue Jays Box Score

Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 8 Blue Jays ab r h rbi bb so avg Biggio CF 5 0 1 2 1 2 .252 Villar SS 3 0 1 0 3 1 .208 Guerrero Jr. 1B 5 1 0 0 1 3 .250 Tellez DH 6 2 3 1 0 1 .295 Shaw 3B 5 2 1 0 1 0 .239 Gurriel Jr. LF 6 2 4 1 0 0 .290 Panik 2B 3 1 2 2 2 0 .270 Joseph C 5 1 1 2 0 1 .200 Jansen C 0 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Fisher RF 4 1 2 2 1 2 .250 Totals 42 10 15 10 9 10 - Red Sox ab r h rbi bb so avg Munoz RF 1 0 1 0 0 0 .476 Arauz PR-2B 1 2 0 0 3 1 .240 Vazquez DH-C 5 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Bogaerts SS 5 2 2 2 0 0 .281 Martinez LF-RF 5 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Plawecki C 3 1 2 3 0 1 .354 Brasier P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Verdugo PH 1 0 0 0 0 0 .311 Walden P 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chavis 1B 3 1 2 0 2 0 .234 Bradley Jr. CF 5 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Dalbec 3B 4 1 1 1 1 2 .192 Peraza 2B-LF 2 1 1 2 1 1 .231 Totals 35 8 10 8 7 10 - Blue Jays 0 0 1 0 6 3 0 0 0 -- 10 15 1 Red Sox 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 0 -- 8 10 0 Blue Jays ip h r er bb so np era Ray 4.0 6 4 4 3 5 83 6.14 Font 1.1 2 1 1 2 1 31 8.78 Hatch, H (0) 1.2 0 0 0 1 2 32 1.33 Cole 0.2 2 3 3 1 0 28 2.45 Borucki, H (1) 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.53 Dolis, S (7) 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.86 Red Sox ip h r er bb so np era Triggs 3.0 3 1 1 2 4 63 6.00 Hall, L (0-2) 1.2 4 6 6 4 2 54 19.89 Leyer 0.1 4 3 3 1 0 35 13.50 Springs 1.0 1 0 0 2 1 29 7.36 Brice 1.0 2 0 0 0 1 17 6.38 Brasier 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.32 Walden 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 8 10.13