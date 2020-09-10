MLB roundup: Braves set NL runs record in 29-9 rout

Adam Duvall had his second three-home run game of the season, including his fourth career grand slam, and the Atlanta Braves set a modern-era (since 1900) National League record for runs scored in a 29-9 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Duvall was 3-for-4 with five runs and a franchise-record-tying nine RBIs. He also hit three homers against Boston on Sept. 2, and has 13 long balls on the year -- including nine in his past 10 games. He became the first Braves player ever with two career three-homer games -- both in an eight-day span.

Atlanta broke the NL record of 28 runs set by the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 6, 1929. The modern major league record of 30 was set by the Texas Rangers in 2007 against the Baltimore Orioles, also in the first game of a doubleheader.

The loser was Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (3-4), who gave up seven runs on four hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings. Marlins reliever Jordan Yamamoto was hammered for 13 runs (12 earned) on 11 hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Brewers 19, Tigers 0

Luis Urias drove in five runs and Corbin Burnes gave up one hit in seven innings as Milwaukee cruised to a shutout victory over host Detroit.

Burnes (3-0) struck out 11 while collecting his third straight win for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor had four hits, including his first homer, while scoring and driving in three runs apiece. Orlando Arcia also had four hits and scored three runs, while Avisail Garcia scored three runs and drove in two more and Jedd Gyorko hit a pair of solo homers. Ryan Braun also homered among his three hits and drove in three runs.

Matthew Boyd gave up seven runs on eight hits in three-plus innings for the Tigers.

Padres 5, Rockies 3

Wil Myers drove home the tying run with a triple in the sixth inning, then scored the winning run and a later insurance run as San Diego completed a three-game sweep with a victory over visiting Colorado.

The Padres earned their fourth consecutive win overall and their fifth straight over the Rockies. San Diego finished with a 7-3 edge in the teams' season series.

Padres right-handed starter Zach Davies moved into a tie for the major league lead with his seventh win. Davies (7-2) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings. Trevor Story gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a one-out homer off Davies, the shortstop's 10th of the season.

Reds 3, Cubs 0

Trevor Bauer struck out 10 batters over 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and Cincinnati held on for a win over host Chicago.

Bauer (4-3) scattered three hits and walked none to earn his first victory in four starts. He notched double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season and the first time since Aug. 7 against Milwaukee. Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish (7-2) took the loss after giving up three runs on two hits in six innings.

The Reds won for the second time in the past five games and the fourth time in the past 10. Chicago was shut out for the first time this season.

Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 4

Chris Taylor and AJ Pollock delivered run-scoring singles in the top of the 10th inning, and Los Angeles held on for a win over Arizona in Phoenix.

The National League West-leading Dodgers earned their second consecutive 10-inning victory over Arizona and seventh consecutive win against the Diamondbacks. Arizona has lost five in a row overall and dropped 18 of the past 20 games.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings. Jake McGee (3-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win.

Mets 7, Orioles 6

New York overcame a four-run deficit, when Pete Alonso capped the comeback with the tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning of a win over visiting Baltimore.

The win salvaged a split of the two-game series for the Mets. Jeff McNeil had three RBIs, including a two-run homer in the fourth for the Mets. Michael Conforto and Andres Gimenez also homered for New York.

The Orioles had their four-game winning streak snapped. Ryan Mountcastle was 4-for-4 with an RBI single for the Orioles while DJ Stewart homered and finished 3-for-3.

White Sox 8, Pirates 1

James McCann homered twice and drove in four runs as the Chicago walloped host Pittsburgh for a split of their two-game series.

The White Sox outhit Pittsburgh 11-4. Yoan Moncada added an RBI double, Nick Madrigal a two-run single and Yasmani Grandal an RBI single for Chicago.

Dane Dunning (1-0), making his fourth career start and first against the Pirates, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out three in six-plus innings for his first win. Pittsburgh rookie JT Brubaker (1-1) got rocked for seven runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts and two walks.

A's 3, Astros 2

Ramon Laureano, suspended earlier this season for charging the Houston dugout, got a measure of revenge with a two-out, walk-off single in the ninth inning, giving host Oakland a win in a matchup of the American League West's top two teams.

The win was the third in four days for the A's over the Astros, pushing the Oakland advantage to 5 1/2 games atop the division. The clubs conclude a five-game set and their 10-game season series on Thursday afternoon.

Seeking his first major league win in just his second game, Houston starter Luis Garcia was pulled after five innings with a 2-0 lead. He allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out four. The Astros have lost seven of their last eight.

Yankees 7, Blue Jays 2

Gleyber Torres had a home run, a double and four RBIs, and New York defeated Toronto to salvage the finale of a three-game series in Buffalo.

Deivi Garcia (1-1), a 21-year-old making his third career major league start, allowed two runs, five hits and no walks while striking out six in seven innings. The right-hander made his longest major league start to earn his first win.

The Yankees ended a five-game losing streak with their sixth victory in their past 21 games. The Blue Jays had a three-game winning streak stopped. They have won 10 of their past 15 games and hold a two-game lead over the Yankees for second place in the American League East.

Giants 10, Mariners 1

Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer and Tyler Anderson pitched six scoreless innings as San Francisco completed a sweep of a two-game interleague series against visiting Seattle.

Evan Longoria also drove in three runs for the Giants, who won their fifth consecutive game and have scored four or more runs in each of their past 11. Anderson (2-3) allowed three hits, walked one and struck out four.

Mariners left-hander Nick Margevicius (1-3) gave up seven runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Royals 3, Indians 0

Danny Duffy pitched into the sixth inning and Nicky Lopez had three hits and an RBI to help visiting Kansas City earn a shutout win over Cleveland.

Duffy (3-3) found himself locked in a modest pitchers' duel with Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco (2-4). The Kansas City left-hander allowed four hits, struck out four and overcame four walks over 101 pitches in 5 2/3 innings to keep the Indians in check. Carrasco also threw 101 pitches, though he lasted seven innings.

The Royals posted a second straight win over the Indians after losing seven in a row. Three Royals relievers held Cleveland batters to two hits over 3 1/3 innings. Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his third save.

Rangers 7, Angels 3

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had four hits, including one during a five-run fifth inning, leading Texas to a win over Los Angeles in Arlington, Texas. Kiner-Falefa raised his season average to .322, tied for fourth in the American League.

Reliever John King (1-0), the third of seven pitchers used by Texas, gave up one unearned run in two innings to get the victory, the first of his major league career in just his second game.

The Angels got a home run from Matt Thaiss, his first of the season, but otherwise missed opportunities, going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

