MLB roundup: Padres, A's complete series wins

Fernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres won three of the four games in the season-opening series.

In the first inning, Trent Grisham hit his first home run as a Padre. The Diamondbacks got both of their runs in the third inning, on a Starling Marte RBI double and an Eduardo Escobar RBI single.

San Diego starter Joey Lucchesi allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Cal Quantrill (1-0) followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Arizona's Luke Weaver (0-1) gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Athletics 3, Angels 0

Chris Bassitt combined with five relievers on a nine-hitter and Mark Canha hit his first home run of the season as host Oakland took three of four in its season-opening series with Los Angeles.

Bassitt pitched into and out of trouble in his four shutout innings, allowing five hits and one walk. He struck out five. Burch Smith (2-0), T.J. McFarland, Yusmeiro Petit, Jake Diekman and Soria took it from there, limiting the Angels to four hits over the final five innings to cap a series in which Oakland pitching allowed just 11 runs.

The Angels finished the game with the potential tying run at the plate, but Mike Trout struck out looking against Soria with runners at first and second. Trout went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a walk.

White Sox at Indians, ppd.

The scheduled opener of a three-game series at Cleveland was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The makeup game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET with the originally scheduled game following approximately 45 minutes after the completion of the first game.

Orioles at Marlins, ppd.

Miami's scheduled home opener against Baltimore was postponed, as was the game scheduled for Tuesday between the two teams, after more than a dozen members of the Marlins' roster and staff reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday between the clubs in Baltimore have yet to be impacted.

Yankees at Phillies, ppd.

The opening game of a scheduled two-game set between New York and host Philadelphia was postponed as a precaution following the Phillies' season-opening series with Miami, which experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 among its players and staff.

