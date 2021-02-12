MLB season to include four TV games on Opening Day

Major League Baseball revealed times for the 2021 regular-season schedule on Thursday, a slate that will include a quadruple-header on Opening Day that will air on ESPN.

The April 1 lineup beings with George Springer making his Toronto Blue Jays debut versus the host New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m. ET and will be followed by the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Colorado Rockies at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Francisco Lindor makes his debut for New York when the Mets visit the Washington Nationals at 7:09 p.m. ET, while 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox visit Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at 10:05 p.m. ET.

FOX will have its first two telecasts on April 3 with a doubleheader on FS1. National League MVP Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies at 4:05 p.m. ET, while the Dodgers and Rockies meet later at 8:10 p.m. ET

One day later, ESPN will begin its "Sunday Night Baseball" coverage with the White Sox facing the Angels at 8:37 p.m. ET.

FOX will televise the All-Star Game in Atlanta on July 13.

One of the highlights of the season is the Field of Dreams game between the White Sox and Yankees on Aug. 12 in Dyersville, Iowa, which will air at 7:15 p.m. ET on Fox. The site of the game is adjacent to where the "Field of Dreams" movie was filmed and will be the first major league game played in the state of Iowa.

The Little League Classic at Williamsport, Pa., is set for Aug. 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Angels and Cleveland Indians will square off in the city known for annually hosting the Little League World Series.

Five-time All-Star Nolan Arenado will face his former team for the first time on May 7 when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Rockies. Arenado's first trip back to Colorado is slated for July 1.

Also, the Mets will host the Yankees for three games on Sept. 10-12 with the teams playing each other on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The regular season is slated to conclude on Oct. 3.

--Field Level Media