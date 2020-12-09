MLB umpire O'Nora arrested in Ohio sex sting operation

Major League Baseball umpire Brian O'Nora was among 14 men arrested in an Ohio human-trafficking operation for allegedly trying to shop for sex online.

The Liberty Township Police Department and Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the operation on Sunday.

O'Nora and the other men were charged with soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor, and possessing criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor.

O'Nora, 57, lives in Youngstown, Ohio. He has been an MLB umpire since 1999 and has been on the field in seven Division Series, the 2008 American League Championship Series, the 2012 World Series and three All-Star Games.

On its Facebook page, the task force said the men were arrested when they arrived at a local hotel with the intention of paying for sex. The operation was a response to the increase in sex trafficking in the area, the group said.

--Field Level Media