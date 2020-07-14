MLS Results

Jul 14 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Monday (start times are EST) Group Stage ------------------------------------------------------ Los Angeles (1) 3 Houston Dynamo (3) 3 LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers (22:30) Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (EST/GMT) Chicago Fire v Seattle Sounders (0900/1300) New York City v Orlando City (2000/0000) Philadelphia Union v Inter Miami (2230/0230) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (EST/GMT) Vancouver Whitecaps v SJ Earthquakes (2100/0100) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (EST/GMT) Atlanta United v Cincinnati (0900/1300) Montreal Impact v Toronto (2000/0000) Columbus Crew v New York RB (2230/0230) Friday, July 17 fixtures (EST/GMT) DC United v New England (2000/0000) Sporting KC v Colorado Rapids (2000/0000) Real Salt Lake v Minnesota United (2230/0230) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (EST/GMT) Portland Timbers v Houston Dynamo (2000/0000) Los Angeles v LA Galaxy (2230/0230)