MLS Results

Jul 13 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Sunday (start times are EST) Group Stage --------------------------------------------------------- Sporting KC (1) 1 Minnesota United (0) 2 Real Salt Lake v Colorado Rapids (22:30) Monday, July 13 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v Houston Dynamo (2000/0000) LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers (2230/0230) Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (EST/GMT) Chicago Fire v Seattle Sounders (0900/1300) New York City v Orlando City (2000/0000) Philadelphia Union v Inter Miami (2230/0230) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (EST/GMT) Montreal Impact v Toronto (2000/0000) Vancouver Whitecaps v SJ Earthquakes (2230/0230) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (EST/GMT) Atlanta United v Cincinnati (0900/1300) DC United v New England (2000/0000) Columbus Crew v New York RB (2230/0230) Friday, July 17 fixtures (EST/GMT) Sporting KC v Colorado Rapids (2000/0000) Real Salt Lake v Minnesota United (2230/0230)