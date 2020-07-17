MLS Results

Jul 17 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Thursday (start times are EST) Group Stage ----------------------------------------------------- Montreal Impact (2) 3 Toronto (3) 4 Columbus Crew v New York RB (22:30) Friday, July 17 fixtures (EST/GMT) DC United v New England (2000/0000) Sporting KC v Colorado Rapids (2000/0000) Real Salt Lake v Minnesota United (2230/0230) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (EST/GMT) Portland Timbers v Houston Dynamo (2000/0000) Los Angeles v LA Galaxy (2230/0230) Sunday, July 19 fixtures (EST/GMT) Chicago Fire v SJ Earthquakes (2000/0000) Seattle Sounders v Vancouver Whitecaps (2230/0230) Monday, July 20 fixtures (EST/GMT) Inter Miami v New York City (0900/1300) Philadelphia Union v Orlando City (2000/0000) Tuesday, July 21 fixtures (EST/GMT) Toronto v New England (0900/1300) Atlanta United v Columbus Crew (2000/0000) Montreal Impact v DC United (2230/0230)