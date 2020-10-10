MLS Results

Oct 10 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) Inter Miami v Houston Dynamo (17:00) Atlanta United v New York RB (18:00) Colorado Rapids v LA Galaxy postponed Vancouver Whitecaps v Real Salt Lake (22:00) Sunday, October 11 fixtures (EST/GMT) New York City v New England (1630/2030) Los Angeles v Seattle Sounders (1900/2300) Chicago Fire v DC United (1930/2330) Cincinnati v Toronto (1930/2330) Orlando City v Columbus Crew (1930/2330) Philadelphia Union v Montreal Impact (1930/2330) Sporting KC v Nashville SC (1930/2330) Dallas v Minnesota United (2030/0030) Portland Timbers v SJ Earthquakes (2200/0200) Wednesday, October 14 fixtures (EST/GMT) Montreal Impact v New England (1930/2330) Cincinnati v Columbus Crew (1930/2330) Orlando City v New York City (1930/2330) Toronto v New York RB (1930/2330) DC United v Philadelphia Union (2000/0000) Houston Dynamo v Nashville SC (2000/0000) Inter Miami v Atlanta United (2000/0000) Minnesota United v Chicago Fire (2000/0000) Dallas v Sporting KC (2030/0030) Real Salt Lake v Portland Timbers (2130/0130) Seattle Sounders v Colorado Rapids (2200/0200) Vancouver Whitecaps v Los Angeles (2200/0200) LA Galaxy v SJ Earthquakes (2230/0230)