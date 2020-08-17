MLS Results

Aug 17 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the MLS on Sunday (start times are EST) Dallas (0) 0 Nashville SC (0) 0 Tuesday, August 18 fixtures (EST/GMT) Toronto v Vancouver Whitecaps (2000/0000) Thursday, August 20 fixtures (EST/GMT) New York RB v New York City (1900/2300) Columbus Crew v Chicago Fire (1930/2330) New England v Philadelphia Union (1930/2330) Friday, August 21 fixtures (EST/GMT) Cincinnati v DC United (1930/2330) Minnesota United v Sporting KC (1930/2330) Houston Dynamo v Dallas (2000/0000) Toronto v Vancouver Whitecaps (2000/0000) Saturday, August 22 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v LA Galaxy (1800/2200) Atlanta United v Nashville SC (1900/2300) Inter Miami v Orlando City (2000/0000) Colorado Rapids v Real Salt Lake (2100/0100)