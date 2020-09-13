MLS Standings

Sep 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Sunday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 11 7 3 1 18 4 24 2 Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 17 10 21 3 Toronto 11 6 3 2 18 12 21 4 Orlando 11 5 4 2 19 13 19 5 NYCFC 11 5 1 5 10 9 16 6 New York 11 4 2 5 9 13 14 7 New England 11 3 5 3 10 11 14 8 Montreal 9 4 1 4 12 11 13 9 Nashville 10 3 3 4 9 11 12 10 Atlanta United 11 3 2 6 11 15 11 11 DC United 11 2 4 5 9 15 10 12 Chicago 11 2 3 6 11 18 9 13 Cincinnati 11 2 3 6 7 17 9 14 Inter Miami 11 2 2 7 9 14 8 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Sounders 10 5 3 2 23 10 18 2 Minnesota 10 5 2 3 21 16 17 3 Sporting KC 10 5 2 3 20 15 17 4 Galaxy 9 4 2 3 16 15 14 5 Portland 9 4 2 3 16 18 14 6 Houston 11 3 5 3 18 17 14 7 Salt Lake 11 3 5 3 16 19 14 8 Dallas 9 3 4 2 12 9 13 9 Colorado 10 3 4 3 17 16 13 10 Los Angeles 10 3 3 4 21 22 12 11 Whitecaps 9 3 0 6 10 18 9 12 Earthquakes 9 2 3 4 15 26 9 Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Orlando 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 3 NYCFC 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Inter Miami 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 2 New England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 3 Montreal 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 4 DC United 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Minnesota 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 4 Colorado 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 2 Cincinnati 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 3 New York 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 4 Atlanta United 3 0 0 3 0 3 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Portland 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 2 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 11 7 5 3 Houston 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 4 Galaxy 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Earthquakes 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 3 Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 4 Chicago 3 1 0 2 2 5 3