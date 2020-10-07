MLS Standings

Oct 7 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Tuesday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 15 9 4 2 25 10 31 2 Toronto 15 9 4 2 26 16 31 3 Orlando 15 8 5 2 28 16 29 4 Philadelphia 15 8 4 3 25 13 28 5 NYCFC 15 7 2 6 17 12 23 6 New England 15 5 7 3 15 12 22 7 New York 15 6 2 7 18 19 20 8 Nashville 15 4 6 5 11 14 18 9 Atlanta United 15 5 2 8 17 19 17 10 Montreal 15 5 2 8 22 29 17 11 Chicago 15 4 4 7 20 24 16 12 Cincinnati 15 3 4 8 8 23 13 13 Inter Miami 15 3 2 10 14 25 11 14 DC United 15 2 5 8 11 24 11 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Sounders 14 8 3 3 32 13 27 2 Portland 14 7 3 4 27 24 24 3 Sporting KC 14 7 2 5 26 21 23 4 Minnesota 16 6 5 5 26 21 23 5 Los Angeles 15 6 3 6 35 30 21 6 Dallas 14 5 6 3 21 15 21 7 Colorado 13 5 4 4 25 20 19 8 Salt Lake 15 4 6 5 20 24 18 9 Earthquakes 15 4 5 6 21 40 17 10 Houston 15 3 7 5 22 26 16 11 Whitecaps 15 5 0 10 18 34 15 12 Galaxy 14 4 3 7 18 24 15 Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Orlando 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 3 NYCFC 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Inter Miami 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 2 New England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 3 Montreal 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 4 DC United 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Minnesota 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 4 Colorado 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 2 Cincinnati 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 3 New York 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 4 Atlanta United 3 0 0 3 0 3 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Portland 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 2 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 11 7 5 3 Houston 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 4 Galaxy 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Earthquakes 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 3 Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 4 Chicago 3 1 0 2 2 5 3