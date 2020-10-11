MLS Standings

Oct 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Saturday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 16 10 4 2 27 16 34 2 Philadelphia 16 9 4 3 28 13 31 3 Columbus 16 9 4 3 26 12 31 4 Orlando 16 8 6 2 28 16 30 5 NYCFC 16 8 2 6 21 13 26 6 New York 17 7 2 8 20 21 23 7 New England 16 5 7 4 15 13 22 8 Montreal 16 6 2 8 24 30 20 9 Atlanta United 17 5 3 9 17 20 18 10 Nashville 15 4 6 5 11 14 18 11 Inter Miami 17 5 2 10 17 26 17 12 Chicago 16 4 4 8 20 25 16 13 Cincinnati 16 3 4 9 8 26 13 14 DC United 16 2 5 9 12 28 11 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Sounders 15 9 3 3 34 14 30 2 Portland 15 8 3 4 33 27 27 3 Sporting KC 15 8 2 5 27 21 26 4 Minnesota 16 6 5 5 26 21 23 5 Los Angeles 15 6 3 6 35 30 21 6 Dallas 15 5 6 4 21 17 21 7 Earthquakes 16 5 5 6 24 40 20 8 Colorado 13 5 4 4 25 20 19 9 Houston 17 4 7 6 24 27 19 10 Salt Lake 16 4 6 6 21 26 18 11 Whitecaps 16 5 0 11 18 37 15 12 Galaxy 15 4 3 8 21 30 15 Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Orlando 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 3 NYCFC 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Inter Miami 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 2 New England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 3 Montreal 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 4 DC United 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Minnesota 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 4 Colorado 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 2 Cincinnati 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 3 New York 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 4 Atlanta United 3 0 0 3 0 3 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Portland 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 2 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 11 7 5 3 Houston 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 4 Galaxy 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Earthquakes 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 3 Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 4 Chicago 3 1 0 2 2 5 3