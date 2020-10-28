MLS Standings

Oct 28 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Tuesday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Philadelphia 20 12 5 3 39 17 41 2 Toronto 20 12 5 3 30 22 41 3 Columbus 19 10 5 4 31 16 35 4 Orlando 19 8 8 3 31 20 32 5 NYCFC 20 9 3 8 27 20 30 6 New England 20 7 8 5 22 19 29 7 Nashville 20 7 7 6 20 18 28 8 New York 20 7 5 8 24 25 26 9 Chicago 19 5 6 8 26 30 21 10 Montreal 21 7 2 12 30 40 23 11 Inter Miami 20 6 3 11 21 30 21 12 Atlanta United 20 5 4 11 19 24 19 13 DC United 20 4 6 10 19 34 18 14 Cincinnati 20 4 4 12 11 31 16 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Sounders 18 9 5 4 36 18 32 2 Sporting KC 19 10 3 6 35 25 33 3 Portland 19 9 5 5 39 31 32 4 Minnesota 18 7 6 5 29 23 27 5 Los Angeles 19 8 4 7 42 34 28 6 Dallas 18 6 7 5 22 20 25 7 Colorado 14 5 4 5 25 24 19 8 Whitecaps 20 8 0 12 24 41 24 9 Earthquakes 20 6 6 8 29 45 24 10 Salt Lake 19 5 7 7 24 29 22 11 Houston 20 4 9 7 28 33 21 12 Galaxy 18 5 3 10 22 36 18 Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Orlando 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 3 NYCFC 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Inter Miami 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 2 New England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 3 Montreal 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 4 DC United 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Minnesota 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 4 Colorado 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 2 Cincinnati 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 3 New York 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 4 Atlanta United 3 0 0 3 0 3 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Portland 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 2 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 11 7 5 3 Houston 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 4 Galaxy 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Earthquakes 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 3 Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 4 Chicago 3 1 0 2 2 5 3