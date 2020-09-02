MLS Standings

Sep 2 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Tuesday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 9 5 3 1 14 8 18 2 Columbus 8 5 2 1 12 2 17 3 Philadelphia 8 4 3 1 12 8 15 4 Orlando 8 4 2 2 15 10 14 5 Montreal 8 4 1 3 11 9 13 6 New York 8 3 2 3 7 9 11 7 New England 8 2 5 1 7 6 11 8 Atlanta United 7 3 0 4 7 8 9 9 NYCFC 8 3 0 5 6 8 9 10 Cincinnati 8 2 2 4 6 12 8 11 Nashville 7 2 1 4 4 8 7 12 Chicago 8 2 1 5 8 14 7 13 DC United 8 1 3 4 8 13 6 14 Inter Miami 7 1 0 6 6 11 3 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 8 5 1 2 18 12 16 2 Sounders 7 4 2 1 13 5 14 3 Minnesota 7 3 2 2 14 11 11 4 Portland 7 3 2 2 12 14 11 5 Salt Lake 7 2 4 1 11 8 10 6 Dallas 6 2 3 1 7 4 9 7 Los Angeles 7 2 3 2 16 15 9 8 Earthquakes 6 2 2 2 12 13 8 9 Galaxy 7 2 2 3 10 13 8 10 Colorado 7 2 2 3 10 14 8 11 Houston 7 1 4 2 11 13 7 12 Whitecaps 8 2 0 6 7 16 6 Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Orlando 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 3 NYCFC 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Inter Miami 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 2 New England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 3 Montreal 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 4 DC United 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Minnesota 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 4 Colorado 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 2 Cincinnati 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 3 New York 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 4 Atlanta United 3 0 0 3 0 3 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Portland 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 2 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 11 7 5 3 Houston 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 4 Galaxy 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Earthquakes 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 3 Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 4 Chicago 3 1 0 2 2 5 3