MLS Standings

Dec 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Saturday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Philadelphia 23 14 5 4 44 20 47 2 Toronto 23 13 5 5 33 26 44 3 Columbus 23 12 5 6 36 21 41 4 Orlando 23 11 8 4 40 25 41 5 NYCFC 23 12 3 8 37 25 39 6 New York 23 9 5 9 29 31 32 7 Nashville 23 8 8 7 24 22 32 8 New England 23 8 8 7 26 25 32 9 Montreal 23 8 2 13 33 43 26 10 Inter Miami 23 7 3 13 25 35 24 11 Chicago 23 5 8 10 33 39 23 12 Atlanta United 23 6 4 13 23 30 22 13 DC United 23 5 6 12 25 41 21 14 Cincinnati 23 4 4 15 12 36 16 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 21 12 3 6 38 25 39 2 Sounders 22 11 6 5 44 23 39 3 Portland 23 11 6 6 46 35 39 4 Minnesota 21 9 7 5 36 26 34 5 Colorado 18 8 4 6 32 28 28 6 Dallas 22 9 7 6 28 24 34 7 Los Angeles 22 9 5 8 47 39 32 8 Earthquakes 23 8 6 9 35 51 30 9 Whitecaps 23 9 0 14 27 44 27 10 Galaxy 22 6 4 12 27 46 22 11 Salt Lake 22 5 7 10 25 35 22 12 Houston 23 4 9 10 30 40 21 Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Orlando 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 3 NYCFC 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Inter Miami 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 2 New England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 3 Montreal 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 4 DC United 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Minnesota 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 4 Colorado 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 2 Cincinnati 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 3 New York 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 4 Atlanta United 3 0 0 3 0 3 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Portland 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 2 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 11 7 5 3 Houston 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 4 Galaxy 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Earthquakes 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 3 Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 4 Chicago 3 1 0 2 2 5 3