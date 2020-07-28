MLS Standings

Jul 28 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Tuesday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlanta United 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 2 Montreal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 3 New York 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 4 Toronto 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 5 Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 DC United 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 7 Chicago 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 8 New England 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 9 Orlando 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 10 Philadelphia 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 11 Cincinnati 2 0 0 2 3 5 0 12 Nashville 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 13 Inter Miami 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 14 NYCFC 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 2 Minnesota 2 2 0 0 8 3 6 3 Colorado 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 4 Dallas 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 5 Los Angeles 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 6 Sounders 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 7 Whitecaps 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 8 Portland 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 9 Salt Lake 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 10 Galaxy 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 11 Earthquakes 2 0 1 1 4 7 1 12 Houston 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Orlando 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 3 NYCFC 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Inter Miami 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 2 New England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 3 Montreal 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 4 DC United 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Minnesota 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 4 Colorado 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 2 Cincinnati 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 3 New York 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 4 Atlanta United 3 0 0 3 0 3 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Portland 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 2 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 11 7 5 3 Houston 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 4 Galaxy 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Earthquakes 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 3 Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 4 Chicago 3 1 0 2 2 5 3