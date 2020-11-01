MLS Standings

Oct 31 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Saturday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Philadelphia 21 13 5 3 41 18 44 2 Toronto 21 12 5 4 30 23 41 3 Columbus 20 10 5 5 31 17 35 4 Orlando 20 9 8 3 35 21 35 5 NYCFC 21 10 3 8 28 20 33 6 Nashville 20 7 7 6 20 18 28 7 New York 21 8 5 8 25 25 29 8 New England 21 7 8 6 22 20 29 9 Montreal 21 7 2 12 30 40 23 10 Chicago 20 5 6 9 27 32 21 11 Inter Miami 21 6 3 12 22 32 21 12 DC United 21 5 6 10 20 34 21 13 Atlanta United 21 5 4 12 20 28 19 14 Cincinnati 21 4 4 13 11 32 16 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Sounders 19 10 5 4 38 18 35 2 Sporting KC 20 11 3 6 36 25 36 3 Portland 20 10 5 5 44 33 35 4 Minnesota 19 8 6 5 31 24 30 5 Los Angeles 20 9 4 7 44 35 31 6 Dallas 20 8 7 5 27 21 31 7 Earthquakes 21 7 6 8 31 45 27 8 Colorado 15 5 4 6 26 26 19 9 Whitecaps 21 8 0 13 24 43 24 10 Salt Lake 20 5 7 8 24 31 22 11 Houston 22 4 9 9 29 38 21 12 Galaxy 19 5 3 11 24 41 18 Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Orlando 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 3 NYCFC 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Inter Miami 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 2 New England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 3 Montreal 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 4 DC United 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Minnesota 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 4 Colorado 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 2 Cincinnati 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 3 New York 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 4 Atlanta United 3 0 0 3 0 3 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Portland 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 2 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 11 7 5 3 Houston 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 4 Galaxy 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Earthquakes 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 3 Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 4 Chicago 3 1 0 2 2 5 3