MLS Standings

Oct 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Thursday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 19 12 5 2 30 17 41 2 Philadelphia 19 11 5 3 34 17 38 3 Columbus 18 10 4 4 30 15 34 4 Orlando 18 8 8 2 30 18 32 5 New England 19 7 7 5 21 18 28 6 NYCFC 19 8 3 8 24 19 27 7 New York 19 7 4 8 22 23 25 8 Nashville 18 6 6 6 18 17 24 9 Montreal 19 7 2 10 29 36 23 10 Chicago 18 5 5 8 24 28 20 11 Atlanta United 19 5 4 10 18 22 19 12 Inter Miami 19 5 3 11 19 29 18 13 Cincinnati 19 4 4 11 11 30 16 14 DC United 19 3 6 10 17 33 15 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Sounders 17 9 4 4 35 17 31 2 Portland 18 9 4 5 38 30 31 3 Sporting KC 18 9 3 6 31 25 30 4 Los Angeles 18 7 4 7 40 34 25 5 Minnesota 17 6 6 5 28 23 24 6 Dallas 17 6 6 5 22 20 24 7 Earthquakes 19 6 6 7 28 43 24 8 Whitecaps 19 7 0 12 22 40 21 9 Salt Lake 18 5 6 7 24 29 21 10 Houston 19 4 8 7 27 32 20 11 Colorado 13 5 4 4 25 20 19 12 Galaxy 17 5 3 9 22 34 18 Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Orlando 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 3 NYCFC 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Inter Miami 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 2 New England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 3 Montreal 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 4 DC United 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Minnesota 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 4 Colorado 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 2 Cincinnati 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 3 New York 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 4 Atlanta United 3 0 0 3 0 3 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Portland 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 2 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 11 7 5 3 Houston 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 4 Galaxy 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Earthquakes 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 3 Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 4 Chicago 3 1 0 2 2 5 3