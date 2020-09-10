MLS Standings

Sep 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the MLS on Thursday Eastern Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 10 7 2 1 16 2 23 2 Toronto 11 6 3 2 18 12 21 3 Philadelphia 10 5 3 2 15 9 18 4 Orlando 10 4 4 2 17 12 16 5 New England 10 3 5 2 9 9 14 6 Montreal 9 4 1 4 12 11 13 7 NYCFC 10 4 1 5 8 8 13 8 Atlanta United 10 3 2 5 9 11 11 9 New York 10 3 2 5 7 13 11 10 DC United 10 2 4 4 9 13 10 11 Nashville 9 2 3 4 5 9 9 12 Cincinnati 10 2 3 5 6 15 9 13 Inter Miami 10 2 2 6 8 12 8 14 Chicago 10 2 2 6 9 16 8 Western Conference P W D L F A Pts 1 Minnesota 10 5 2 3 21 16 17 2 Sporting KC 10 5 2 3 20 15 17 3 Sounders 9 4 3 2 16 9 15 4 Galaxy 9 4 2 3 16 15 14 5 Portland 9 4 2 3 16 18 14 6 Houston 10 3 5 2 17 15 14 7 Salt Lake 10 3 5 2 16 14 14 8 Los Angeles 10 3 3 4 21 22 12 9 Dallas 8 2 4 2 10 8 10 10 Colorado 9 2 4 3 12 16 10 11 Whitecaps 9 3 0 6 10 18 9 12 Earthquakes 8 2 3 3 14 19 9 Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 Orlando 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 3 NYCFC 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 4 Inter Miami 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Toronto 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 2 New England 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 3 Montreal 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 4 DC United 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting KC 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 2 Minnesota 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 4 Colorado 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Columbus 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 2 Cincinnati 3 2 0 1 3 4 6 3 New York 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 4 Atlanta United 3 0 0 3 0 3 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 Portland 3 2 1 0 6 4 7 2 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 11 7 5 3 Houston 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 4 Galaxy 3 0 1 2 4 9 1 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Earthquakes 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 2 Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 3 Whitecaps 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 4 Chicago 3 1 0 2 2 5 3