MLS Summaries

Oct 24 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) Inter Miami (1) 2 Scorers: R. Jansson 45og, L. González Pírez 89 Yellow card: González Pírez 7, Pizarro 23, Reyes 79, Agudelo 94, McCarthy 96 Subs used: Agudelo 70 (Pellegrini), Robinson 75 (Carranza), Ulloa 81 (Trapp), Shea 81 (Sweat) Orlando City (1) 1 Scorers: D. Dike 12 Yellow card: Júnior Urso 62, Ruan 86, Nani 93 Subs used: Akindele 59 (Méndez), Dezart 77 (Dike), Michel 77 (Mueller), Matheus Barrozo 93 (Perea) Referee: Allen Chapman ................................................................. Atlanta United in play DC United ................................................................. New York City (19:30) Montreal Impact ................................................................. Chicago Fire (19:30) New York RB ................................................................. Cincinnati (19:30) Minnesota United ................................................................. Philadelphia Union (19:30) Toronto ................................................................. Houston Dynamo (21:00) Columbus Crew ................................................................. Sporting KC (21:30) Colorado Rapids ................................................................. Real Salt Lake (21:30) Dallas ................................................................. Vancouver Whitecaps (22:00) SJ Earthquakes ................................................................. Sunday, October 25 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v LA Galaxy (1530/1930) Tuesday, October 27 fixtures (EST/GMT) Montreal Impact v Nashville SC (1900/2300) Vancouver Whitecaps v Seattle Sounders (2200/0200) Wednesday, October 28 fixtures (EST/GMT) New York RB v New England (1900/2300) Cincinnati v Sporting KC (1930/2330) Orlando City v Atlanta United (1930/2330) Philadelphia Union v Chicago Fire (1930/2330) Toronto v New York City (1930/2330) Minnesota United v Colorado Rapids (2000/0000) DC United v Columbus Crew (2000/0000) Dallas v Inter Miami (2030/0030) Portland Timbers v LA Galaxy (2200/0200) Los Angeles v Houston Dynamo (2230/0230) SJ Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (2230/0230)