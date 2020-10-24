MLS Summaries

Oct 24 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Friday (start times are EST) Nashville SC (0) 1 Scorers: W. Zimmerman 74 Yellow card: McCarty 62, Anunga 66 Subs used: Jones 46 (Miller), Ríos 46 (Danladi), McCarty 59 (Godoy), Cádiz 69 (Muyl), Washington 83 (Leal) New England (0) 1 Scorers: A. Buksa 77 Yellow card: Manneh 89 Subs used: Buksa 63 (Fagúndez), Carles Gil 63 (McNamara), Manneh 76 (Buchanan), Bye 76 (Büttner), Polster 83 (Caldwell) Referee: Robert Sibiga ................................................................. Saturday, October 24 fixtures (EST/GMT) Inter Miami v Orlando City (1530/1930) Atlanta United v DC United (1600/2000) New York City v Montreal Impact (1930/2330) Chicago Fire v New York RB (1930/2330) Cincinnati v Minnesota United (1930/2330) Philadelphia Union v Toronto (1930/2330) Houston Dynamo v Columbus Crew (2100/0100) Sporting KC v Colorado Rapids (2130/0130) Real Salt Lake v Dallas (2130/0130) Vancouver Whitecaps v SJ Earthquakes (2200/0200) Sunday, October 25 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v LA Galaxy (1530/1930) Tuesday, October 27 fixtures (EST/GMT) Montreal Impact v Nashville SC (1900/2300) Vancouver Whitecaps v Seattle Sounders (2200/0200) Wednesday, October 28 fixtures (EST/GMT) New York RB v New England (1900/2300) Cincinnati v Sporting KC (1930/2330) Orlando City v Atlanta United (1930/2330) Philadelphia Union v Chicago Fire (1930/2330) Toronto v New York City (1930/2330) Minnesota United v Colorado Rapids (2000/0000) DC United v Columbus Crew (2000/0000) Dallas v Inter Miami (2030/0030) Portland Timbers v LA Galaxy (2200/0200) Los Angeles v Houston Dynamo (2230/0230) SJ Earthquakes v Real Salt Lake (2230/0230)