MLS Summaries

Jul 23 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Wednesday (start times are EST) Group Stage ................................................................. Cincinnati (1) 2 Scorers: Y. Kubo 43, F. Valot 56og Yellow card: Deplagne 39 Subs used: Vázquez 66 (Regattin), de Jong 66 (Kubo), Alashe 88 (Stanko), Hagglund 88 (Waston), Abdul-Salaam 93 (Gyau) New York RB (0) 0 Yellow card: Pendant 60 Subs used: Mines 64 (Romero), Stroud 64 (Valot), Rzatkowski 64 (Cásseres), Barlow 80 (Fernandez), White 80 (Royer) Referee: Marcos de Oliveira ................................................................. Colorado Rapids (22:30) Minnesota United ................................................................. Thursday, July 23 fixtures (EST/GMT) Chicago Fire v Vancouver Whitecaps (0900/1300) LA Galaxy v Houston Dynamo (2000/0000) Los Angeles v Portland Timbers (2230/0230) Saturday, July 25 fixtures (EST/GMT) Orlando City v -tba- (2000/0000) Philadelphia Union v New England (2230/0230) Sunday, July 26 fixtures (EST/GMT) Toronto v -tba- (2030/0030) v (2300/0300) Monday, July 27 fixtures (EST/GMT) SJ Earthquakes v -tba- (2030/0030) v (2300/0300)