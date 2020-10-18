MLS Summaries

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Sunday (start times are EST) Columbus Crew (18:00) New York City ................................................................. New York RB (19:00) Orlando City ................................................................. Cincinnati (19:30) DC United ................................................................. Toronto (19:30) Atlanta United ................................................................. Minnesota United (20:00) Houston Dynamo ................................................................. Colorado Rapids postponed Real Salt Lake ................................................................. Portland Timbers (22:00) Los Angeles ................................................................. LA Galaxy (22:30) Vancouver Whitecaps ................................................................. SJ Earthquakes (22:30) Seattle Sounders ................................................................. Monday, October 19 fixtures (EST/GMT) New England v Philadelphia Union (1930/2330) Tuesday, October 20 fixtures (EST/GMT) Nashville SC v Dallas (2030/0030) Wednesday, October 21 fixtures (EST/GMT) Colorado Rapids v Sporting KC (2100/0100)-postponed Thursday, October 22 fixtures (EST/GMT) Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (2230/0230) Friday, October 23 fixtures (EST/GMT) Nashville SC v New England (2030/0030)