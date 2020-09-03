MLS Summaries

Sep 3 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Wednesday (start times are EST) Atlanta United (0) 0 Yellow card: Walkes 41, Mulraney 87, Damm 92 Subs used: Mulraney 62 (Hyndman), Wolff 63 (Barco), Damm 77 (Lennon), Bello 83 (Castillo) Inter Miami (0) 0 Yellow card: Chapman 30, González Pírez 53, Sweat 92 Subs used: Trapp 73 (Chapman), Robinson 73 (Morgan), Pellegrini 81 (Shea) Referee: Guido Gonzalez ................................................................. Cincinnati in play Chicago Fire ................................................................. Columbus Crew in play Philadelphia Union ................................................................. New York RB in play DC United ................................................................. Houston Dynamo in play Minnesota United ................................................................. New England in play New York City ................................................................. Sporting KC in play Dallas ................................................................. Nashville SC in play Orlando City ................................................................. Real Salt Lake (21:30) Seattle Sounders ................................................................. Portland Timbers (22:30) LA Galaxy ................................................................. Los Angeles (23:00) SJ Earthquakes ................................................................. Saturday, September 5 fixtures (EST/GMT) Houston Dynamo v Sporting KC (2000/0000) Orlando City v Atlanta United (2000/0000) Vancouver Whitecaps v Toronto (2130/0130) SJ Earthquakes v Colorado Rapids (2230/0230) Sunday, September 6 fixtures (EST/GMT) DC United v New York City (1900/2300) New York RB v Philadelphia Union (1900/2300) Chicago Fire v New England (1930/2330) Columbus Crew v Cincinnati (1930/2330) Minnesota United v Real Salt Lake (2000/0000) Inter Miami v Nashville SC (2000/0000) Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (2200/0200) LA Galaxy v Los Angeles (2230/0230)