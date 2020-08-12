MLS Summaries

Aug 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Tuesday (start times are EST) Final ................................................................. Portland Timbers (1) 2 Scorers: L. Mabiala 27, D. Župarić 66 Yellow card: Mabiala 44, Chará 70, Villafaña 73 Subs used: Polo 67 (Loría), Niezgoda 67 (Ebobisse), Mora 89 (Blanco), Tuiloma 90 (Váleri) Orlando City (1) 1 Scorers: M. Pereyra 39 Yellow card: Antônio Carlos 47, Bragança 63, Nani 73, Ruan 85 Subs used: Júnior Urso 71 (Méndez), Michel 71 (Mueller), Dike 78 (Akindele), Patino 79 (Oriol Rosell), Smith 87 (Ruan) Referee: Ismail Elfath ................................................................. Wednesday, August 12 fixtures (EST/GMT) Dallas v Nashville SC (2030/0030) Sunday, August 16 fixtures (EST/GMT) Dallas v Nashville SC (2030/0030)