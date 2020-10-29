MLS Summaries

Oct 29 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Wednesday (start times are EST) New York RB (0) 1 Scorers: A. Long 89 Subs used: Royer 59 (Clark), Cásseres 59 (Davis), Romero 59 (Rzatkowski), Tetteh 74 (Stroud), Barlow 79 (White) New England (0) 0 Yellow card: Caldwell 43, Buksa 48, Fagúndez 57, Buchanan 75, Nguyễn 85 Subs used: Polster 46 (Caldwell), Nguyễn 63 (Manneh), Carles Gil 63 (Fagúndez), Buchanan 64 (Rowe), Bye 85 (Jones) Referee: Alan Kelly ................................................................. Cincinnati in play Sporting KC ................................................................. Orlando City in play Atlanta United ................................................................. Philadelphia Union in play Chicago Fire ................................................................. Toronto in play New York City ................................................................. Minnesota United in play Colorado Rapids ................................................................. DC United in play Columbus Crew ................................................................. Dallas in play Inter Miami ................................................................. Portland Timbers (22:00) LA Galaxy ................................................................. Los Angeles (22:30) Houston Dynamo ................................................................. SJ Earthquakes (22:30) Real Salt Lake ................................................................. Saturday, October 31 fixtures (EST/GMT) Dallas v Houston Dynamo (1530/1930) Nashville SC v Chicago Fire (2030/0030) Sunday, November 1 fixtures (EST/GMT) Columbus Crew v Philadelphia Union (1630/2030) Atlanta United v Cincinnati (2000/0000) New York City v New York RB (2000/0000) Montreal Impact v Orlando City (2030/0030) New England v DC United (2030/0030) Sporting KC v Minnesota United (2030/0030) Toronto v Inter Miami (2030/0030) Colorado Rapids v Seattle Sounders (2200/0200) Portland Timbers v Vancouver Whitecaps (2300/0300) LA Galaxy v Real Salt Lake (2330/0330) SJ Earthquakes v Los Angeles (2330/0330)