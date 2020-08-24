MLS Top Scorers

Aug 24 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the MLS on Monday 1 D. Rossi (Los Angeles) 8 2 G. Zardes (Columbus) 6 3 A. Akinola (Toronto) 5 4 Nani (Orlando City SC) 4 J. Ebobisse (Portland) M. Eriksson (San Jose) D. Kreilach (Real Salt Lake) C. Mueller (Orlando City SC) A. Pulido (Sporting Kansas City) R. Ruidíaz (Seattle) Sergio Santos (Philadelphia) D. Váleri (Portland) B. Wright-Phillips (Los Angeles) 5 L. Amarilla (Minnesota) 3 S. Blanco (Portland) G. Kinda (Sporting Kansas City) R. Laryea (Toronto) J. Lewis (Colorado) R. Lod (Minnesota) J. Medina (New York) K. Molino (Minnesota) J. Morris (Seattle) C. Pavón (LA Galaxy) R. Pizarro (Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami) K. Shelton (Sporting Kansas City) S. Taïder (Montreal) M. Urruti (Montreal) C. Wondolowski (San Jose) L. Zelarayán (Columbus)