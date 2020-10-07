SEARCH
MLS Top Scorers

07 Oct 2020

    Oct 7 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the MLS on Tuesday 1 D. Rossi (Los Angeles) 14 2 G. Zardes (Columbus) 10 3 R. Ruidíaz (Seattle) 9 B. Wright-Phillips (Los Angeles) 4 A. Akinola (Toronto) 7 R. Berič (Chicago) D. Kreilach (Real Salt Lake) R. Lod (Minnesota) K. Molino (Minnesota) J. Morris (Seattle) C. Mueller (Orlando City SC) Pozuelo (Toronto) K. Przybyłko (Philadelphia) D. Váleri (Portland) 5 Nani (Orlando City SC) 6 J. Ebobisse (Portland) S. Lletget (LA Galaxy) C. Pavón (LA Galaxy) A. Pulido (Sporting Kansas City) R. Quioto (Montreal) J. Russell (Sporting Kansas City) Sergio Santos (Philadelphia)

