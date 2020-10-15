MLS Top Scorers

Oct 15 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the MLS on Thursday 1 D. Rossi (Los Angeles) 14 2 G. Zardes (Columbus) 11 3 D. Kreilach (Real Salt Lake) 9 R. Ruidíaz (Seattle) B. Wright-Phillips (Los Angeles) 4 A. Akinola (Toronto) 8 J. Ebobisse (Portland) J. Morris (Seattle) C. Mueller (Orlando City SC) Pozuelo (Toronto) D. Váleri (Portland) 5 R. Berič (Chicago) 7 R. Lod (Minnesota) K. Molino (Minnesota) F. Mora (Portland) C. Pavón (LA Galaxy) K. Przybyłko (Philadelphia) C. Quintero (Houston) Sergio Santos (Philadelphia)