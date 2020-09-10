SEARCH
MLS Top Scorers

10 Sep 2020 / 11:44 H.

    Sep 10 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the MLS on Wednesday 1 D. Rossi (Los Angeles) 11 2 G. Zardes (Columbus) 8 3 D. Kreilach (Real Salt Lake) 6 C. Mueller (Orlando City SC) C. Pavón (LA Galaxy) 4 A. Akinola (Toronto) 5 Nani (Orlando City SC) R. Lod (Minnesota) K. Molino (Minnesota) J. Morris (Seattle) K. Przybyłko (Philadelphia) R. Ruidíaz (Seattle) Sergio Santos (Philadelphia) D. Váleri (Portland) B. Wright-Phillips (Los Angeles) 5 S. Blanco (Portland) 4 T. Bunbury (New England) J. Ebobisse (Portland) A. Elis (Houston) M. Eriksson (San Jose) G. Kinda (Sporting Kansas City) S. Lletget (LA Galaxy) A. Pulido (Sporting Kansas City) C. Quintero (Houston) K. Shelton (Sporting Kansas City) C. Wondolowski (San Jose) L. Zelarayán (Columbus)

