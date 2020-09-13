MLS Top Scorers

Sep 12 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the MLS on Saturday 1 D. Rossi (Los Angeles) 11 2 G. Zardes (Columbus) 9 3 R. Ruidíaz (Seattle) 7 4 D. Kreilach (Real Salt Lake) 6 J. Morris (Seattle) C. Mueller (Orlando City SC) C. Pavón (LA Galaxy) 5 A. Akinola (Toronto) 5 Nani (Orlando City SC) R. Lod (Minnesota) K. Molino (Minnesota) K. Przybyłko (Philadelphia) Sergio Santos (Philadelphia) D. Váleri (Portland) C. Wondolowski (San Jose) B. Wright-Phillips (Los Angeles) 6 S. Blanco (Portland) 4 T. Bunbury (New England) J. Ebobisse (Portland) A. Elis (Houston) M. Eriksson (San Jose) G. Kinda (Sporting Kansas City) S. Lletget (LA Galaxy) A. Pulido (Sporting Kansas City) C. Quintero (Houston) K. Shelton (Sporting Kansas City) L. Zelarayán (Columbus)