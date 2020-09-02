SEARCH
Mnuchin: Eviction moratorium to impact close to 40 million U.S. renters

02 Sep 2020 / 03:16 H.

    WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration will detail an eviction moratorium later on Tuesday that will affect close to 40 million U.S. renters.

    Mnuchin told a U.S. House of Representatives panel that the guidelines are to ensure people "don't get thrown out of their rental homes" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Mnuchin called the action a "real moratorium" and urged the U.S. Congress to provide rental assistance. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

