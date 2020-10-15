Mnuchin says still working toward coronavirus relief deal, not hung up on testing

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will keep trying to reach a deal on coronavirus relief with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the Nov. 3 election, he said on Thursday, adding that disagreements over for a national strategy to test people for the deadly COVID-19 will not tank negotiations.

"When I speak to Pelosi today I'm going to tell her that we're not going to let the testing issue stand in the way, that we'll fundamentally agree with their testing language subject to some minor issues. This issue is being overblown," Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu)