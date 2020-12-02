Mnuchin says will discuss govt funding measure with Pelosi

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the primary purpose of his planned phone call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday is to discuss legislation to fund the government and avoid a shutdown in coming days.

Mnuchin, speaking to reporters after testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, said he also will discuss additional coronavirus aid and would review a new $908 billion bipartisan Senate proposal.

"The president wants to make sure there's not a shutdown and our first choice is not to do a CR (continuing resolution), it is to get appropriations passed," Mnuchin said. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)