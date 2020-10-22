SEARCH
Moderna completes enrollment in its large COVID-19 vaccine study

22 Oct 2020 / 22:05 H.

    Oct 22 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Thursday it has completed enrolling 30,000 participants in a late-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

    Over 25,650 participants have so far received their second shot of the vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, the company said. (https://bit.ly/2IOmy6U)

    Moderna said its study includes more than 11,000 participants from minority communities in the U.S., representing 37% of the study population. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

