Moderna completes enrollment in its large COVID-19 vaccine study

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Thursday it has completed enrolling 30,000 participants in a late-stage study testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Over 25,650 participants have so far received their second shot of the vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, the company said. (https://bit.ly/2IOmy6U)

Moderna said its study includes more than 11,000 participants from minority communities in the U.S., representing 37% of the study population. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)