Jan 25 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies against new variants of COVID-19 found in the UK and South Africa.

A two-dose regimen of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be protective against emerging strains detected to date, the company said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)