Nov 17 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to supply its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, to the United Kingdom beginning March, if it is approved by the local regulatory authorities.

The company did not disclose other terms of the agreement, including the number of doses it agreed to supply.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)