CHISINAU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Moldova's Prime Minister Ion Chicu has tendered his resignation, he said on Wednesday.

Chicu, a former finance minister, did not immediately give a reason for the decision.

Moldova's parliament voted him in as prime minister in November 2019, along with a government composed mainly of ministers who support Moscow-backed President Igor Dodon. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Pavel Polityuk; editing by John Stonestreet)