CHISINAU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Moldovan parliament approved the 2021 budget, the speaker said in a televised session on Wednesday.

The government expects the economy to grow by 4.7% in 2021 after a decline of about 4.5% in 2020 due to economic problems associated with the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Chris Reese)