MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Montenegro and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the new coronavirus for use, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.

The Russian vaccine has now been approved for use by a total of 26 countries, RDIF said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)