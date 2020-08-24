More facts needed to determine if Navalny was poisoned - Germany

KYIV, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Germany needs more information about the case of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny before it can say whether he was poisoned as his supporters allege, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday in the Ukrainian capital.

"Many facts are missing in the case of Navalny: medical and also likely criminological," Maas said during a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart. "We must wait for those (facts)."

