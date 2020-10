PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - More police operations are underway in connection with last week's killing of a French teacher by a suspected Islamist, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told Europe 1 radio on Monday.

On Friday, French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded outside his school in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old suspected Islamist, who was subsequently shot dead by police.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Boyle)