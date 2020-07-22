Morris twins join respective teams in NBA bubble

Twin brothers Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris both arrived at the NBA bubble near Orlando on Tuesday to join their respective Los Angeles teams.

Marcus Morris joined the Clippers for practice for the first time, while Markieff Morris reportedly arrived on campus and was going through protocol to be cleared and permitted to join the Lakers.

Neither player was present when their teams first traveled to the bubble in the first week of July. The Clippers have been short-handed, with Montrezl Harrell leaving the campus for a family emergency, and Landry Shamet yet to join the team after testing positive for COVID-19.

Marcus Morris, 30, joined the Clippers via trade from New York, averaging 9.5 points and four rebounds in 12 games before the season was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. He had averaged 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 43 games with the Knicks.

Head coach Doc Rivers told ESPN it was "great" to have Morris back.

"Obviously missing hurts, but now we get to have practices with him instead of throwing him out on the floor," Rivers said. "I think this will help in a big way."

Markieff Morris joined the Lakers in February after being bought out by Detroit. He averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in eight games with the Lakers after posting 11 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 44 games with the Pistons.

The Lakers and Clippers play each other in their first game in the bubble on July 30.

