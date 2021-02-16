SEARCH
Mortars land near Erbil airport, Iraqi Kurdish security sources say

16 Feb 2021 / 03:43 H.

    ERBIL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - At least three mortars landed near Erbil International Airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq without causing any casualties, Kurdish Peshmerga sources said on Monday.

    A Reuters reporter heard several blasts and saw a fire blazing for a few minutes in the vicinity of the airport. One security official said the total number of mortars launched was five.

    It was not immediately clear if a U.S. military base housing U.S. troops near the airport was the target of the attack. (Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

