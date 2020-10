MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A terrorist bomb attack was thwarted in Moscow on Thursday, the TASS news agency cited Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying.

A person who had been planning to cause an explosion at a government building on behalf of an international terrorist group had been detained, the FSB said.

