HOUSTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises may shut the largest crude oil refinery in the United States for the passage of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura later this week, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The company's 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in the coastal city of Port Arthur, Texas, could be drenched by both storms between Tuesday and the end of the week based on current forecasts, the sources said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Toby Chopra)