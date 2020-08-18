Motor racing-Gasly reports house 'ransacked' while at Spanish GP

Aug 17 (Reuters) - French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly reported on Monday that his home had been 'robbed and ransacked' while he was racing in the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona at the weekend.

The 24-year-old AlphaTauri driver posted a message on Instagram asking anyone with information to get in touch on social media.

Gasly said he had lost expensive engraved watches, racing helmets, clothes and jewellery in the robbery on his house in Normandy.

"Some people are really worthless, disrespectful and contemptible," said the Rouen-born driver, who finished ninth in the race at the Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)